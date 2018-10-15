Navjot Singh Sidhu should join Imran Khan’s Cabinet, says BJP

AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, writer Kishwar Desai and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival in Kasauli on Friday. (Express) AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, writer Kishwar Desai and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival in Kasauli on Friday. (Express)

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Sunday took a dig at Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying he should get himself inducted in Pakistan government’s Cabinet as he repeatedly professes love for the neighbouring country. “The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan’s cabinet,” Patra was quoted by PTI as saying.

At the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival in Kasauli last week, Sidhu drew an analogy between visiting Pakistan versus south India. The minister implied that Pakistan culture is more similar and familiar to Punjab than south India.

He said when he travels to South India, “I can’t understand the language, it’s just one or two words. Not that I don’t like the food, but I cannot have it for a long time, the culture is totally different.”

On the contrary, the Congress minister said, “When I go to Pakistan, the language is the same, like you know, when you abuse in English 10 times, one abuse in Punjabi overpowers all.”

Patra said this is the “conspiracy” of the Congress government to divide the nation of the lines of north and south regions of the country.

“It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Punjab minister faced backlash for hugging Pakistan’s Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu, however, clarified it, saying it was a spontaneous reaction when Bajwa, told him that the Pakistan government would open the Kartarpur border for Sikhs from India’s Punjab to visit to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. “It was just a ‘jhappi’ (hug)…not Rafale deal,” he added.

