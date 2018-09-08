Navjot Singh Sidhu: Pakistan set to allow ‘visa-less entry’ to pilgrims headed for Kartarpur Sahib

Amritsar: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pay obeisance while seeing Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located in Pakistan, through a binocular from the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur district. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_25_2018_000164B) Amritsar: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pay obeisance while seeing Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located in Pakistan, through a binocular from the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur district. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_25_2018_000164B)

Under attack for over a fortnight for hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday announced that Pakistan was set to allow pilgrims from the Indian side to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border a “visa-less entry” even as his government remained silent on his claim.

Sidhu made the announcement to the media at his official residence after referring to a TV interview of Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying “Kartarpur border was being opened.”

Showing a video clip of Chaudhry to The Indian Express, Sidhu said, “Mera janam safal ho gaya.”

In the video clip, Chaudhry is heard telling the TV reporter, “Kartarpur border is being opened. No visa would be required to visit the Gurdwara. A corridor would be made out from there and the pilgrims would be able to come up till that place.”

Singing praises of Imran Khan, Sidhu said, “He has gone beyond friendship. I do not see it as a corridor but a bridge to connect two countries. I see it as a bridge to peace. What did we get from the bloodshed of all these decades?”

He said he had learnt that Khan held meeting with all stakeholders, including Bajwa, and it was decided that the entry should be allowed. He said he had already tweeted to Khan, “I thank my friend Imran Khan for this noble goodwill gesture. He has not walked two steps but miles and opened the doors for infinite possibilities. I am indebted forever,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu said he urged upon the Government of India to match up the steps taken by Pakistan, “I urge upon the GOI to take a step in the direction of peace.”

While the BJP criticised Sidhu for “thanking Pakistan”, his own government in Punjab maintained a studied silence on the issue.

