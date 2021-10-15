Navjot Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, shies away from announcing he has withdrawn his resignation

Day after meeting AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and general secretary incharge Harish Rawat, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening and said “he raised his concerns with him and was assured that those would be sorted.”

After an hour-and-half-long meeting, held in presence of Rawat, Sidhu told the media, “Whatever concerns I had, I shared those with Rahul ji. All those concerns are sorted out.”

I have shared my concerns with @RahulGandhi Ji, was assured they will be sorted out. pic.twitter.com/cZwKQgjxuR — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 15, 2021

He, however, refused to speak anything on whether he would withdraw his resignation even as media questioned him. He left from the spot in his vehicle after the meeting without answering questions about his resignation.

He tweeted: “I have shared my concerns with @RahulGandhi Ji, was assured they will be sorted out.” In his tweet also he did not mention anything about the resignation.

Rawat, on the other hand, told the media that Sidhu had assured Rahul Gandhi that he would withdraw his resignation, “Sidhu shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi and he was told that those would be taken care of. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and will resume his duties as the PPCC chief, Harish Rawat told the media after the meeting.

Sidhu was in Delhi on Friday and was kept waiting in Punjab Bhawan for the meeting. Finally, the meeting took place at 8 pm and that too in presence of Rawat.

It is learnt that Sidhu was told clearly that he would have to deal directly with the general secretary incharge and would not have a direct line to Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The party top leadership, it is learnt , was miffed with Sidhu for tweeting his resignation, hitting out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s government on social media.

With Sidhu not announcing the withdrawal of his resignation, it remains to be seen whether he will withdraw it or not.

The party leadership has been waiting for Sidhu to withdraw his resignation. At least three rapprochement meetings have taken place with Sidhu, first in presence of AICC observer Harish Chaudhary and another with KC Venugopal and Rawat and today with Rahul. Yet, Sidhu has not made an announcement about withdrawal of his resignation.

He has resigned on September 28 and the party wants him to withdraw it rather than rejecting it themselves. Sidhu had raised concerns about choice of DGP and AG made by Channi. The party had agreed on sending a panel on DGP to UPSC but had dug in its heels on AG. Sidhu had posted videos on social media saying he would not compromise. It remains to be seen what would be his next move.