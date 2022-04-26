Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor

April 26, 2022 8:26:31 pm
After poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with him saying “old friends are the best”.
“Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!” Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.
Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!! pic.twitter.com/OqOvkJqJmF
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 26, 2022
Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying more than him the Congress party needs “leadership and collective will” to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.
Best of Express Premium
The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party’s strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-