Banners to congratulate Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar

Sources had already started spreading the word that Sidhu's name for the post of PPCC chief has been cleared. (Photo: File)

Accolades have started pouring in for former Punjab Cabinet minister and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, with his supporters in Amritsar on Friday putting up banners at various places to congratulate him for becoming the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president.

Till late on Friday night, however, there was no official announcement of the same though sources had already started spreading the word that Sidhu’s name for the post has been cleared.

While Sidhu was in Delhi for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, general secretary, SC cell, PPCC, Ramesh Bobby, installed banners to congratulate Sidhu for becoming the state Congress party president.

“I have gotten the news about Sidhu becoming PPCC president from the media. I already have more banners printed to congratulate Sidhu, but these are on hold for now. We will install these banners when Sidhu will come to pay obeisance at Golden Temple after officially becoming the PPCC president,” said Bobby.