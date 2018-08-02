Imran Khan a man of character, accept his invite for swearing-in ceremony: Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he would travel to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as prime minister. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he would travel to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as prime minister. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Former cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he would travel to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in of Imran Khan as prime minister after an invitation was extended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Out of all the personalities invited to the August 11 ceremony from India, Sidhu is probably the first to confirm his acceptation. Besides Sidhu, Khan has also invited Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

Calling the Pakistan prime minister-in-waiting a “man of character”, Sidhu said sportsmen have the ability to build bridges and unite people. “It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people,” the former cricketer said.

Sidhu was also among the first cricketers from India to congratulate Khan after PTI emerged as the single-largest party following the July 25 elections. “He brings people together, the same way he’s brought the Pakistani society together. He’s also got that passion, look at the wonders an extraordinary captain like him did to an ordinary Pakistan team back in 1992,” The Express Tribune quoted Sidhu as saying.

The invitation extended to former Indian cricketers should not come as a surprise as in his victory speech, Khan had reminded his critics about his warm relations with India since his cricketing days. “I am a person who arguably knows the most people in India because of my days in cricket. We can resolve the poverty crisis in South East Asia. The biggest problem is Kashmir,” he had said.

However, it is still not clear whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be held at President House. A senior PTI leader said the party had asked the Foreign Office to apprise it on whether the heads of state, including Modi, could be invited. The party apparently wants to invite the heads of SAARC as well as leaders of China and Turkey.

