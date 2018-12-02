Navjot Kaur: Amarinder Singh is father figure to Sidhu, ‘Captain’ remarks twisted

Even as Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to face a barrage of criticism from the Opposition and Cabinet colleagues over his “Captain” remark, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu defended him on Sunday, saying the Congress leader’s comments were twisted and taken out of context. Navjot Kaur said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was like a father-figure to her husband.

“Navjot Sidhu’s heart is clean. He has not committed any mistake that he should resign. He has already said Capt sahib (Amarinder) is a father-figure to him. If outside Punjab, he said Rahul is the captain, what is wrong on that? He has not called (Narendra) Modi his captain. He is only calling Rahul his captain. And Capt Sahib’s (Amarinder’s) captain too is Rahul, isn’t it?” PTI quoted Kaur as saying.

“Since Navjot and I joined the Congress, we always showed full respect towards Capt Sahib (Amarinder),” she further said. The controversy erupted on Friday after Sidhu said in Hyderabad that “his Captain was Rahul Gandhi” while reacting to the Punjab CM’s apparent unhappiness over his visit to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Rahul Gandhi is my captain. It is he who sent me to Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the captain (Amarinder Singh) also,” Sidhu had then said.

However, a day later Sidhu backtracked on his claim that Gandhi was involved in his decision to attend the ceremony. “Get your facts right before you distort them, Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan. The whole world knows I went to Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite,” Sidhu tweeted.

The former cricketer continued to face flak even on Sunday, with Punjab’s Minister of Forests Sadhu Singh Dharamsot asking Sidhu to apologise to the CM. “It seems Sidhu sahib has forgotten that he is a minister. He should know he is not running a comedy show here. He must learn how to respect the elders and seek an apology from the chief minister,” ANI quoted Dharamsot as saying.