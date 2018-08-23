Navi Mumbai International Airport: 84 per cent jump in compensation offered to affected:, says CIDCO

Prepare a master plan for surface drainage system at NMIA: CIDCO Prepare a master plan for surface drainage system at NMIA: CIDCO

THE compensation package for 3,500 families who will be displaced by the ongoing Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project grew by 84 per cent over the past three years. Data received from the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) shows

the compensation package grew after the agency offered further incentive packages The garner support from local residents for the project and agreed to meet their additional demands, to ensure speedy rehabilitation. As per the Maharashtra Land Acquisition Act, CIDCO was required to offer a package pegged originally at Rs 286 crore, to be paid to local residents in 10 villages around the airport, according to a 2015 agreement between the agency and residents. The package has now grown to Rs 526 crore.

This package includes construction aid to build new homes and rent allowance for 18 months, starting from the month the existing houses are demolished. Besides, CIDCO also allotted plots of developed land, which are three times the area of the vacated house. Further, local residents who have parted with agricultural land have been given 22.5 per cent land in a different location, the highest ever land compensation to a project-affected resident in Maharashtra.

According to the data received from CIDCO, the compensation cost rose by Rs 240 crore from the original estimate, as of 2018. Also, an additional 14 hectares of land in developed plots, besides the original estimate of 76 hectare decided in 2015, has been given to the affected villages.

“While local residents agreed upon the package in 2015, many of them later asked for a bigger compensation. For example, we had decided to compensate only up to 700 square feet of built-up area for each house, but that had to be changed as they refused to shift. We also had to compensate an additional house to a single family, in addition to the one they live in. We also dealt with many individual cases where families asked for larger plots,” said a senior CIDCO official.

The CIDCO is facing a deadline to complete land acquisition and finish pre-development works for the airport by the end of 2018. The flight operations are expected to start from December 2019. As of now, only 1,300 families from among the 3,500 have been shifted. The remaining are expected to relocate after the Ganesh festival and the monsoon.

Another reason for the larger compensation bill for CIDCO is an incentive scheme it offered, whereby an additional Rs 500 per square foot has been offered to residents who vacated their homes by March 2018, Rs 300 per sqft if vacated by April and Rs 100 per sqft for those who moved out by May. The scheme was extended with CIDCO offering Rs 500 per sqft to those who shifted out by July 7.

The CIDCO has additionally also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for each religious structure to be demolished in the affected villages. However, many residents have raised concerns over the package, with some saying CIDCO did not measure their land accurately.

“We believe CIDCO is neglecting our demands and not hearing us out. The new schools built by CIDCO have no water facilities and are located far away from where we reside. They have amended their compensation package so many times that it is not possible for every resident to understand their terms and conditions,” said Prem Patil, an affected resident of Kopar village, who is yet to vacate his house.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App