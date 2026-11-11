Navi Mumbai named India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has been recognised as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26. It is followed by Surat, Gujarat, in second place and Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in third.
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the winners of the Centre’s 10th annual cleanliness survey of cities at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as the cleanest city among those with a population of over 10 lakh, followed by Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Among cities with populations between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is the cleanest, followed by Chandigarh and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, as per the survey.
Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa ranked first among the cleanest riverfront towns, followed by Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in second place and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in third. Also, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand has been recognised as the cleanest Himalayan city, with Jammu taking second in this category, followed by Shopian, also in Jammu and Kashmir.
As for coastal towns, Puri in Odisha ranked first, while Alappuzha in Kerala and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra came second and third, respectively.
The 10th edition of the Swachh Survekshan was based on the theme of ‘Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel- Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath’. Under the aegis of the Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 honoured India’s cleanest cities, celebrating their outstanding contributions to Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.
Swachh Survekshan, the Swachh Bharat Mission’s flagship cleanliness assessment, has grown in scale from 73 urban local bodies in 2016 to over 4,751 cities in its latest edition. Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 introduced several key enhancements, including greater emphasis on citizen feedback, expanded coverage of urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies and focused indicators on the prevention of open defecation and open urination, cleanliness of tourist and heritage hotspots, and behaviour change initiatives in schools.