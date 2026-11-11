Navi Mumbai named India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, has been recognised as the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26. It is followed by Surat, Gujarat, in second place and Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in third.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the winners of the Centre’s 10th annual cleanliness survey of cities at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as the cleanest city among those with a population of over 10 lakh, followed by Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Among cities with populations between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is the cleanest, followed by Chandigarh and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, as per the survey.