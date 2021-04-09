Maharashtra: Three killed in forest fire

Tfire incident happened around 7.30 pm in the Kosamtondi beat of the sanctuary.

Three labourers were killed and two others were injured during an operation to douse forest fire in the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) on Thursday night.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar said, “Five labourers were caught in a fire in compartment number 19 in the Nagzira sanctuary of NNTR. Three of them unfortunately died and two were shifted to the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur for treatment of burn injuries.”

Kakodkar said the fire incident happened around 7.30 pm in the Kosamtondi beat of the sanctuary. Villagers from Thadezari, where these labourers belonged, beat up a forester during subsequent unrest. The police had to be called to quell the violence with the Superintendent of Police personally visiting the spot.

Names of the deceased couldn’t be immediately known.