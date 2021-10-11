Naveen Patnaik writes to PM on issue of rice procurement

As the impasse continues over procurement of surplus parboiled rice from Odisha by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

Stating that non-lifting of surplus parboiled rice from Odisha due to the Department of Food and Public Distribution restrictions could severely affect the state’s paddy procurement operations and affect over 10 lakh farmers in the state, Patnaik wrote: “… Your kind personal intervention is requested for issuing a direction to DFPD to accept the estimated surplus parboiled rice from the State for the next KMS (Kharif marketing season) 2021-22. Further, reasonable time may also be given to the State to align itself with the requirements of DFPD.”