‘Hockey’s blue jersey akin to Argentina’s iconic stripes’: Naveen Patnaik, who once sponsored team, speaks out

Questioning Hockey India’s decision to change the national hockey team’s jersey from its traditional blue to saffron, former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday alleged that the move was made under pressure from the BJP government in the state.

The Odisha government is the official sponsor of the team.

Patnaik said on X that the Odisha BJP government has shown an “obsession” with changing the colours of buildings, buses and even bridges.

“I strongly condemn this attempt by BJP Odisha to politicise a national game like hockey. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of sports lovers across the country and the pride with which Odisha has supported national hockey,” noted Patnaik.