Patnaik releases first-of-its-kind Odisha tribal atlas

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday unveiled the ‘Tribal Atlas of Odisha’, a compilation of demographic and cultural information of the tribal population in the state. The state government claimed that the compilation is the first-of-its-kind in the country.

As per Census 2011, Odisha has the second highest tribal population in the country after Madhya Pradesh. The state’s tribal population is primarily found in Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Keonjhar and Gajapati districts. At the launch, Patnaik said: “This book will help provide comprehensive data on tribal population.”

