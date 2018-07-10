Naveen Patnaik orders complete ban on plastic in parts of Odisha from October 2

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a complete ban on plastic in several parts of Odisha starting from October 2, this year. (Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a complete ban on plastic in several parts of Odisha starting from October 2, this year. (Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran)

In an environment-friendly move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a complete ban on use of plastic in several parts of Odisha starting from October 2, this year. The chief minister made this announcement during “Ama Mukshya Mantri, Ama Katha” (Our Chief Minister, our talk) programme, a video conferencing initiative to connect with the people of the state.

The first phase of the ban would include cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela and the entire state would be made plastic-free over the next two years, Patnaik said.

Read more: UP too bans plastic: Learn the difference between good and bad plastic

He also urged people to plant a sapling during monsoon. “If we all plant a tree and take care of it, the environment will be protected and the human beings will live in good condition and we can work for the development of our family and society,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The Forest & Environment department would monitor the plastic pollution control work across the state and the Housing & Urban Development department and Panchayati raj department have been given the responsibility of executing the order in urban and rural areas, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd