Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik opposes delimitation bill, says it ‘hits spirit of cooperative federalism’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Underlining that the proposed Delimitation Bill hits the “spirit of cooperative federalism”, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik said his party will support it only if Odisha’s political rights remain intact.
Noting that Odisha currently has 21 MPs in the Lok Sabha — about 3.9% of the total — Patnaik said its representation would rise to 29 if the Constitution amendment Bill is passed, but its share would fall to 3.4%, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
“Odisha, which has been a frontrunner in moderating population growth and nurturing human capital, faces a potential 15 percent loss in political representation nationally. Our political voice and influence will be taken away to be redistributed in other states,” Patnaik wrote.
According to reports, he said, Odisha would be the fourth biggest loser in the exercise, calling it a “huge blow to the aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias and a grave injustice to our future generations.”
Patnaik also called for a special session of the Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution ensuring that not even 0.001% of Odisha’s political rights is ceded to other states.
Hailing Odisha as a land of centuries-old heritage and a rising pillar of modern progress, he urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter strongly, warning that future generations would not forgive silence as the state becomes politically insignificant. “BJD will stand with you on this as it affects the fate and future of our beloved State and motherland Odisha,” he added.
Earlier, Patnaik had opposed using population as the sole criterion for determining Lok Sabha seats. Addressing a joint action committee meeting convened virtually by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in March last year, he said states that have reduced population growth through sustained efforts should not be disincentivised.
The BJD president also welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill, noting that Biju Babu, the party’s idealogue, was a strong votary of women’s empowerment and pioneered reservation in legislative bodies.
“The Biju Janata Dal has always championed women’s representation, ensuring their presence in Parliament and state assemblies. Odisha implemented 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, and we actively support national legislation for women’s empowerment,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram