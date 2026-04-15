Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik opposes delimitation bill, says it ‘hits spirit of cooperative federalism’

Patnaik called for a special session of the Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution ensuring that not even 0.001% of Odisha’s political rights is ceded to other states. (File Photo)

Underlining that the proposed Delimitation Bill hits the “spirit of cooperative federalism”, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik said his party will support it only if Odisha’s political rights remain intact.

Noting that Odisha currently has 21 MPs in the Lok Sabha — about 3.9% of the total — Patnaik said its representation would rise to 29 if the Constitution amendment Bill is passed, but its share would fall to 3.4%, in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Odisha, which has been a frontrunner in moderating population growth and nurturing human capital, faces a potential 15 percent loss in political representation nationally. Our political voice and influence will be taken away to be redistributed in other states,” Patnaik wrote.