Toggle Menu
Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, requests special category status for Odisha after Cyclone Fanihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/naveen-patnaik-meets-pm-modi-requests-special-category-status-for-odisha-after-cyclone-fani-5774716/

Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, requests special category status for Odisha after Cyclone Fani

The CM also requested PM Modi for Special Category State status to Odisha as the coastal town was hit by a cyclone recently, which did a great deal of damage.

Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, demands special category status for Odisha
CM Naveen Patnaik requested PM Modi for special category state status to Odisha. (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

After being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his electoral victory in the General Elections.

The CM requested PM Modi to award Odisha special category status, months after Cyclone Fani tore through the coastal city. The Odisha government has pegged the total losses in the state at over Rs 11,900 crore.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders’ meeting in New Delhi. Patnaik is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other Union Ministers in his week-long official visit to the national capital.

PM Modi conducted an aerial survey last month to review the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, which claimed at least 60 lives in Odisha. He also lauded Patnaik’s efforts to provide relief and assistance to the people. Assuring continuous support from the Centre, PM Modi had announced additional assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha.

The BJD government is in power in Odisha since 2000 and in the recently held Assembly elections, the regional party won 112 seats in the 147-member state Assembly.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP’s Virendra Kumar appointed pro-tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha
2 Two killed in crude bomb attack in Bengal’s Kakinara
3 Yogi behaving foolishly, says Rahul Gandhi on journalist Prashant Kanojia’s arrest; BJP hits back