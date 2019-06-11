Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi, requests special category status for Odisha after Cyclone Fani

After being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his electoral victory in the General Elections.

The CM requested PM Modi to award Odisha special category status, months after Cyclone Fani tore through the coastal city. The Odisha government has pegged the total losses in the state at over Rs 11,900 crore.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders’ meeting in New Delhi. Patnaik is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other Union Ministers in his week-long official visit to the national capital.

PM Modi conducted an aerial survey last month to review the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, which claimed at least 60 lives in Odisha. He also lauded Patnaik’s efforts to provide relief and assistance to the people. Assuring continuous support from the Centre, PM Modi had announced additional assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha.

The BJD government is in power in Odisha since 2000 and in the recently held Assembly elections, the regional party won 112 seats in the 147-member state Assembly.