Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Kalahandi

Kalahandi district is no longer the “land of hunger” and an example of extreme poverty, but has transformed into Odisha’s rice bowl and a model of development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Thursday while launching projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the district.

Patnaik laid the foundation of 52 projects worth Rs 1,020 crore and inaugurated 57 projects worth Rs 1064 crore in his first public event since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Upper Indravati Lift Canal System was among the 57 projects inaugurated by him.Built at a cost of Rs 986.71 crore, the irrigation system, comprising 43.26 km of concrete canals and 1,142 km of underground pipelines, has the capacity to irrigate 25,275 hectares of cropland.

Leader of Opposition and BJP’s Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Naik, who skipped the event calling it an opulent expenditure, said, “Why was such a lavish amount spent for the event, that too from the government exchequer, when all of us are battling the pandemic?” The state government is claiming credit for projects that are funded by the central government, he added.