Naveen Patnaik is a ‘version’ of Narendra Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik a “version” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and laid out his version for the Indian economy. “Narendra Modi has leverage over Naveen Patnaik because of corruption cases. Naveen Patnaik tacitly supports Narendra Modi in Delhi and we are fighting a version of Narendra Modi in Odisha,” Rahul, who was holding a town hall interaction in Bhubaneswar, said.

The Congress leader added, “The BJP and BJD model is the same. What is called the Gujarat model is basically a simple deal. The biggest industrialists in the state fund the marketing of the CM. The CM hands over the state government to a couple of key bureaucrats to run the state. The voice of the people is not included in the conversation.”

Terming the central and Odisha governments as “bureaucratic dictatorship”, Rahul said, “Patnaik is autocratic, centralizes power, but not as hate-filled as Narendra Modi.” He conceded that the Congress governments appeared “chaotic” but said its leaders had ample space for discussion and disagreement.

Rahul also laid out a vision for the Indian economy, emphasising job creation over only growth of the economy. “India has a job crisis,” he said, asking why China is able to “produce 50,000 jobs every 24 hours while India generates 450 in the same period.” He called for a revival of the manufacturing sector and for easy access to credit for small and medium businesses.

“You have a complete capture of the banking system. Rs 12.50 lakh crore of India’s banking money is in the hands of 30-40 businessmen. If you are a small or mid-sized businessman, you deal with demonetisation and GST, but you are not forgiven your loans,” he said.

“Vijay Mallya can run away with Rs 9,000 crore. Nirav Modi can run away with Rs 30,000 crore, which is equivalent for MGNREGA (budget) for one year, and not a word is said. Mehul Choksi can run away with Rs 30,000 crore. Anil Ambani can be given Rs 30,000 crore just like that, stolen from the people of Odisha because you have HAL over here,” Gandhi alleged.

Alleging a “massacre of small and medium businesses over the last five years” through note ban and GST, Rahul said, “Small and medium businesses are going to give you jobs. Large businesses are not going to give you jobs”.

“A huge number of jobs can come from agriculture if there is a transformation in the system,” he said.