Naveen Patnaik dismisses PM’s allegations of corruption in Odisha government

Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations about corruption in the Odisha government made on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit back saying Modi must have said this to enthuse BJP workers.

Reacting to Modi’s comments, Patnaik said Centre should rather focus on the scams in the skill mission and Ujjwala schemes.

“In fact, they should be thinking about their skill mission scam and Ujjwala scheme scam,” the chief minister told reporters on his way from Jharsuguda, where he was with Modi at the inauguration of a new airport named after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

Modi Saturday slammed Naveen Patnaik Cabinet and said, “PC” (percentage commission) culture and delay in taking decisions have become identity of the state government resulting in its “tardy” development.

The prime minister was in the state to address two public meetings at Talcher and Jharsuguda.

Patnaik also said the Centre should seriously think about the record increase in prices of petrol and diesel due to which people are suffering. Speaking on the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Patnaik retaliated the state’s scheme is better than the Centre’s as it covers an extra 50 lakh people and provides Rs 7 lakh to women as against Rs 5 lakh by the central programme.

Similarly, an extra 25 lakh poor people are covered under the food security scheme in the state, he said.

Modi at the public meeting in Talcher had slammed Patnaik for rejecting the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for the poor.

The prime minister is set to launch the programme countrywide from Jharkhand on Sunday. The scheme aims to provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage per family annually to more than 10 crore poor households.

(With PTI inputs)

