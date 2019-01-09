Naveen Patnaik rules out joining Mahagathbandhan for 2019

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday ruled out any possibility of his party Biju Janta Dal (BJD) joining the grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan for the Lok Sabha election in 2019, PTI reported. Patnaik said as part of his party’s policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

“We will continue with our policy of equidistance from the BJP and the Congress,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Participating in the BJD’s sit-in seeking an increase in the minimum support price for paddy, Patnaik had Tuesday said that he needs time to think about his party being a part of the grand alliance. He had alleged that the BJP ignored the demand despite promising it in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.