Naveen Patnaik’s BJD joins Opposition’s EC protest in key shift

The INDIA bloc leaders held an anti-CEC protest and marched to the Election Commission office, also demanding withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Written by: Asad Rehman
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 12:57 PM IST
naveen patnaikBJD chief Naveen Patnaik
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Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal Tuesday joined the Opposition’s protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.

The former BJP ally sent two leaders — Manas Mangraj and Sulata Deo — to take part in the anti-CEC demonstrations in the national capital.

The INDIA bloc leaders marched to the Election Commission office, also demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

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