Naveen Patnaik: BJD not dependent on me for survival

BJD is seen to be completely controlled by Naveen Patnaik, who is also President of the party. (File photo) BJD is seen to be completely controlled by Naveen Patnaik, who is also President of the party. (File photo)

Speaking on BJD’s 23rd Foundation Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tried to project the regional party as a “movement”, which is not dependent on his personality.

BJD, which was founded after the demise of former CM Biju Patnaik, has been helmed since its inception by son Naveen, who is also serving as CM for the fifth continuous term in Odisha.

BJD is seen to be completely controlled by Naveen Patnaik, who is also President of the party. On the occasion of Foundation Day, the leader was thrown a grand welcome by BJD members, amidst the sounds of ululation.

In his speech, Naveen Patnaik tried to project BJD differently. He said, “BJD is not a political party. It is not dependent on some leaders, including me, for its growth and survival”

Calling BJD a “movement of people”, he added, “Biju Babu used to say not to be loyal to me, but to the cause of Odisha’s destiny. He advised party members to see BJD’s mandate from voters as responsibility and not as power. He asked the party to work with humility.

Requesting anonymity, few BJD leaders said the CM was “probably also trying to assuage concerns about the future of the party”.

Rumours regarding the health of the 73-year-old CM have swirled around him. With no anointed successor in sight or a strong line up of second-generation leaders, the future of BJD has been a persistent question.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd