Naveen Patnaik’s BJD joins ‘Gyanesh Kumar, it’s done bro’ protests

Protests against CEC Kumar and the Election Commission have gathered pace since the Express' report last month.

Written by: Asad Rehman
2 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 01:00 PM IST
Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik: Ex Odisha CM has joined INDIA bloc protest against CEC Gyanesh KumarNearly a year after unseating the BJD in Odisha, the BJP remains firmly ahead with no visible challenger, as Naveen Patnaik’s party grapples with leadership uncertainty and an opposition vacuum deepens before the 2027 panchayat elections.
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Naveen Patnaik‘s Biju Janata Dal has joined opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid outrage over allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of state/UT voter rolls.

Patnaik has sent Manas Mangraj and Sulata Deo to join protests that have erupted in central Delhi Tuesday afternoon, led by Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

There is little love lost between the BJD and the Bharatiya Janata Party – in power at the centre and in Odisha – today, after the BJP thumped the BJP in the 2024 Assembly election.

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In the past, though, the BJD was a member of the BJP-led national alliance, i.e., from 1998-2009.

Protests against CEC Kumar and the Election Commission have gathered pace since the Express’ report last month.

An Express investigation found that Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had objected – formally and on record – 14 times in 10 months to the manner in which decisions were taken regarding the SIR.

Among the 14 points raised were the allegedly illegal modification of Form 6 – to include questions about the voter’s parents or grandparents and whether they were on earlier rolls – and a push to centralise control of the ECINET software that houses and manages the lists.

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INDIA bloc protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Security was stepped up across the New Delhi district, and opposition MPs were stopped on the way, after which they sat on a dharna. After a face-off with the cops, they were removed from the spot and carried away in a bus.

Rahul Gandhi – also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha – was joined by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’brien and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Gandhi was seen adhering to Gen-Z lingo at the protest as he carried a poster that read: “Gyanesh, it’s done bro!” He posted the slogan on X, too, adding: “It’s time to resign”

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

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