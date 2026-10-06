Naveen Patnaik’s BJD joins ‘Gyanesh Kumar, it’s done bro’ protests

Nearly a year after unseating the BJD in Odisha, the BJP remains firmly ahead with no visible challenger, as Naveen Patnaik’s party grapples with leadership uncertainty and an opposition vacuum deepens before the 2027 panchayat elections.

Naveen Patnaik‘s Biju Janata Dal has joined opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid outrage over allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of state/UT voter rolls.

Patnaik has sent Manas Mangraj and Sulata Deo to join protests that have erupted in central Delhi Tuesday afternoon, led by Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

There is little love lost between the BJD and the Bharatiya Janata Party – in power at the centre and in Odisha – today, after the BJP thumped the BJP in the 2024 Assembly election.

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In the past, though, the BJD was a member of the BJP-led national alliance, i.e., from 1998-2009.