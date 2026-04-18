‘Investigate first’: Naveen Jindal defends Anil Agarwal as Vedanta blast toll hits 23

In a post on X, Naveen Jindal (left) said the tragedy was “deeply painful” and called for compensation, livelihood support and a thorough probe, but questioned naming Agarwal before the investigation. (Credit: Express Archive, Instagram/anilagarwal_vedanta)

Days after an explosion at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, industrialist and MP Naveen Jindal has backed Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, who has been named in an FIR. The development comes as the death toll rose to 23.

In a post on X, Jindal said the tragedy was “deeply painful” and called for compensation, livelihood support and a thorough probe, but questioned naming Agarwal before the investigation.

“Proper compensation, livelihood support for the families, and a thorough investigation are non-negotiable. But naming Shri Anil Agarwal Ji in the FIR before any investigation raises serious concerns. He is a self-made man from a humble and backward community background who built a global enterprise from scratch. He had no role in that plant’s operations. When accidents happen in PSU plants or Railways, do we name the Chairman? We do not,” he said.