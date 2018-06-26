Naveen Jaihind to be AAP’s CM face in Haryana elections

Naveen Jaihind to be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in next year’s Haryana elections. (Source: AAP/Twitter) Naveen Jaihind to be the face of Aam Aadmi Party in next year’s Haryana elections. (Source: AAP/Twitter)

Naveen Jaihind will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Haryana elections, which is scheduled to take place next year. This was announced by the state media in-charge of AAP, Sudhir Yadav, during a press conference in Gurgaon on Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his party would field candidates on all 90 seats. Seeking to reap the benefits of the work done in Delhi, Kejriwal believes that AAP can become a third option in the state.

“AAP will fight the elections and form the government in Haryana. We have to reach each and every village of the state and make them part of the movement. Haryana has otherwise also remained the land of movements. Just like Delhi, the revolution and change will also come here,” Kejriwal had told party workers, adding that a door-to-door campaign would also be started after the ‘Haryana Jodo Campaign’.

“I am Haryana’s own son,” he had said in the speech and highlighted initiatives taken by his government in Delhi and comparing it with the state of affairs in Haryana. He claimed that Delhi used to have costliest electricity in the country but today it is the cheapest in the country and available at half the price of electricity in Haryana.

Hailing his party’s work in the education sector, Kejriwal had said three years ago no one was ready to send their children to government schools in Delhi for education but now the situation is entirely different.

The term of the assembly in Haryana ends in November 2019.

