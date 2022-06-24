Navdeep Suri will be guest at Explained event today

The Narendra Modi government has showcased India’s stronger relations with the Arab world as one of the highlights of its foreign policy. The Prime Minister has invested personally in relationships across the Arab world, visiting mosques and meeting regional leaders.

It was, therefore, a blow to India as over a dozen Arab and Muslim countries protested the offensive remarks against the Prophet by BJP spokespersons.

Why is India’s relationship with the Arab world so important? What are the business, strategic, and people-to-people links between India and the Arab world? How can stress in this relationship create problems for New Delhi?

As the government navigates its ties with West Asia, these questions and more will come up for discussion on Friday, 7 pm, at Express Explained.Live with Navdeep Singh Suri, former Ambassador to the UAE and Egypt, and one of the leading voices on India’s diplomacy in the Middle East.

Suri has had a 36-year-long career in the Indian Foreign Service. He served in India’s diplomatic missions in Cairo, Damascus, Washington, Dar es Salaam and London. He was India’s Consul General in Johannesburg and High Commissioner to Australia. He also headed West Africa and Public Diplomacy departments in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

His contribution to building stronger ties between India and UAE was recognised by the President of UAE when he was conferred the country’s second highest civilian award — the Order of Zayed II.

At present, Navdeep Suri is a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

He will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor at The Indian Express.

To register, SMS- IEEXP PD Your Name and Email id to 56161