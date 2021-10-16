Naval Commanders’ Conference to be held next week

The Navy’s top commanders will hold their biannual meeting next week to discuss the force’s operational, logistical and material preparedness and future plans. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will address the Navy commanders, along with the chiefs of the Army and the Air Force.

The Navy said in a statement Saturday that the second edition of this year’s Naval Commanders’ Conference will take place between October 18 and October 22. “The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with Senior Government Officials through an institutionalised forum,” said a statement from the Navy.

“Due to the rapidly changing geostrategic situation of the region, the significance and importance of the Conference is manifold. It is an institutionalised platform to deliberate, direct, devise and decide issues of utmost importance, which will shape (the) future course of (the) Indian Navy.”

The Navy statement said the force has seen significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests, and its ships on mission-based deployments across the Indian Ocean region are poised for a swift response to any developing situation.

It said Rawat and the Army and Air Force chiefs will also interact with the Naval Commanders “to address convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the operational environment, and on avenues for augmenting Tri-Service synergy”.