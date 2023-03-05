Naval commanders’ conference begins today aboard INS Vikrant

THE FIRST edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference-2023 — to be held at sea aboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant — will begin Monday. Navy Chief Admiral H Hari Kumar along with other top naval commanders will review major operational, material, logistics, Human Resource Development, training and other administrative activities undertaken by the Navy in the past six months, the Navy said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Navy said the top naval officers will also deliberate upon plans for important activities and initiatives of the Navy and they will be updated on the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of sailors in the force. The first batch of Agniveers, which also includes the first batch of women Agniveers, will complete training at INS Chilka by March end.

The Naval Commanders’ Conference serves as a platform for the officers to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level and interact with senior government functionaries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the naval commanders on the first day. An operational demonstration at sea is also planned as part of the activities on the first day.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force would interact with the officers on subsequent days on the integration of the three services in a common operational environment and avenues of increasing synergy between the three services.

“Due to the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region, the conference has its own significance and relevance,” the Navy statement said.

It said that the Navy has seen significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in line with India’s growing maritime interests, adding that the commanders would deliberate on the Navy’s readiness to address the challenges to India’s maritime interests.