Nauradehi Sanctuary: Images of three cubs point to success in tiger relocation

Officials said the cubs were born few months ago. (Courtesy: Forest Department) Officials said the cubs were born few months ago. (Courtesy: Forest Department)

Days after the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) celebrated a hugely successful decade of reintroduction of big cats, a similar success story has been confirmed here at the Nauradehi Sanctuary where three cubs were seen with their mother in camera trap images for the first time.

Tigers were last seen nearly a decade ago in the sanctuary, which is spread over more than 1,200 sq kms in Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts. A tiger from Bandhavgarh and a tigress from Pench reserve were shifted to the sanctuary in April 2018. The relocated male and female were named N2 and N1, respectively.

DFO Nauradehi Naveen Garg said the cubs were born few months ago but this was the first clear image of the cubs with their mother. Garg said N1 and N2 had been frequently sighted but not the cubs. Camera traps were placed near water bodies and one of them managed to get a clear image, he said.

N2, which is currently collared, was raised in the wild, unlike N1, born to the famous Nullah Baghin of Pench Tiger Reserve. After the mother’s death, N1, then three-month-old, was raised at an enclosure in Kanha Tiger Reserve and released into Nauradehi two years later.

Forest officials said the mother and the cubs are healthy.

The DFO said the sanctuary has a sufficient prey base but efforts to develop the habitat are on.

Panna had lost all its big cats by 2009 when the programme to repopulate it was conceived. The PTR now has many big cats.

