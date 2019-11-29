Nationwide NRC will lead to more fear, panic: Sonia Gandhi

Spelling out the Congress’s position on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the move will only lead to more fear and panic. She also signaled that the Congress will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which the government plans to introduce in Parliament in the ongoing session.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Gandhi said the “Modi-Shah government is bankrupt of decency and is clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country”. She said, “To divert the attention of our people from their day-to-day livelihood concerns, the PM and his Home Minister persist in pursuing divisive policies. These issues, like the one relating to amendments in the citizenship law, strike at the very foundations of our Constitution. It is sheer hypocrisy on the part of the Modi-Shah establishment to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day while deceitfully subverting this sacred document…

“The whole of the northeast is in turmoil because of these amendments. And because the NRC project implemented in Assam, monitored by the Supreme Court, has not fulfilled the RSS-BJP expectations and propaganda, there is now clamour for a fresh NRC. The Home Minister is also speaking of unleashing an NRC in the entire country — a step that will lead to more fear and panic,” she said.

Speaking for the first time on the scrapping of J&K’s special status, she said that democracy was subverted when Article 370 was abrogated “under the blatantly false promise of a new beginning in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.

“But the ground realities are completely different… Former chief ministers who in the past were political allies of the BJP, MLAs, political workers, ordinary people who believed in the idea of India… have been under house arrest for months.”