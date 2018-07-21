Nationwide indefinite truckers’ strike enters second day, freight rates unavailable

Trucks stuck at the Vashi APMC Truck terminal in Navi Mumbai.The All-India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite strike from Friday onwards, demanding lower diesel prices and reducing toll fees. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Trucks stuck at the Vashi APMC Truck terminal in Navi Mumbai.The All-India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite strike from Friday onwards, demanding lower diesel prices and reducing toll fees. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The nationwide indefinite truckers’ strike called by the All-India Motor Transport Congress’ (AIMTC) continued for the second day on Saturday. Due to the strike, the freight rates of the day remained unavailable.

The truckers’ key demands include lower diesel prices, reduced toll fee and reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST slab.

With the School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra extending their support to the strike, residents of Mumbai on Saturday faced trouble sending children to school. As over 8,000 buses in Mumbai and 40,000 buses across Maharashtra are reported to be affiliated to the association.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident of Mumbai said, “We are facing a lot of problems. It is tough to send children to school on time. It’s also raining so streets and stations are waterlogged. We don’t even get a taxi.”

Mumbai: All-India Motor Transport Congress’ nationwide indefinite strike continues for the second day. Locals say ‘We are facing a lot of problem. It is tough to send children to school on time. It’s also raining so streets and stations are waterlogged. We don’t even get a taxi.’ pic.twitter.com/IleyIN4OeB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

The Indefinite strike began on Friday after talks with government remained inconclusive. “The AIMTC held a meeting on Thursday with Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. But as both meetings were inconclusive, transporters have gone ahead with the indefinite strike. The first day received 100 per cent response. Loss of business to the transport industry per day is Rs 4,000 crore as there are 93 lakh trucks across the country. Maharashtra alone has 16 lakh trucks and the loss in the state is estimated at Rs 640 crore per day. All major loading points and ports in the country are inactive,” said Bal Malkit Singh, the Chairman, Core Committee of the AIMTC.

On Friday, Truck associations from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu joined the protest. As many as 4.5 lakh trucks were reported off the roads in Tamil Nadu.

