Monday, Mar 06, 2023
National Youth Conclave to bring Urban20, Youth20 focus areas on one platform

The two-day conclave will be hosted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs from March 13 and will discuss the priorities of the G20 engagement groups.

The NIUA, a think tank under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will facilitate discussions on the identified priority areas of both the engagement groups. (Image: Facebook)
National Youth Conclave to bring Urban20, Youth20 focus areas on one platform
The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is set to host a two-day conclave next week bringing the priorities of the Urban20 (U20) and Youth20 (Y20) engagement groups of the G20 umbrella on one platform.

The National Youth Conclave to be held from March 13 “will bring together young minds to deliberate on the U20 and Y20 priority areas and foster bright leaders of tomorrow. It will be India’s biggest youth summit that will see youth from all over the country, national leaders, experts and innovators come together to discuss some of the pressing concerns and learn from each other on how to make cities and communities a better place to live and thrive,” the NIUA said in its concept note for the event.

The NIUA, a think tank under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will facilitate discussions on the identified priority areas of both the engagement groups. Under U20, which included representatives from cities in G20 countries, the priority areas are encouraging environmentally responsible behaviours, ensuring water security, accelerating climate finance, championing local identity, reinventing frameworks for urban government and planning and catalysing digital urban futures.

The Y20 priorities include the future of work, climate change and disaster risk reduction, peacebuilding, shared future and health.

The NIUA note said the National Youth Conclave would take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s G20 presidency this year. “The summit will have presentations, discussions, interactive sessions and other engaging activities that highlight the priority areas identified by both engagement groups,” it said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:36 IST
