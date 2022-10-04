scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

National Wildlife Week: Free entry to zoos in Haryana

Children are also being encouraged to visit the zoos during this period. Painting competitions will be organised for children in every district and the winners will also be awarded.

The Wildlife Week is celebrated to bring awareness among the citizens to preserve the wildlife, an official statement said. (Twitter/ Delhi Zoo)

Zoos in Haryana’s Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli will be open to the public for free during the National Wildlife Week. The Wildlife Week is being celebrated across the country from October 2 to October 8.

The main programme will be organized in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli on October 6 where Forest Minister Kanwar Pal will be present as the chief guest.

Children are also being encouraged to visit the zoos during this period. Painting competitions will be organised for children in every district and the winners will also be awarded.

The Wildlife Week is celebrated to bring awareness among the citizens to preserve the wildlife, an official statement said here on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:04:48 am
Next Story

Mother-daughter duo targeting wedding venues lands in police net

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement