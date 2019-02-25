National War Memorial inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi to light flame shortly

Decades after the project was conceptualised in 1961, the country’s first National War Memorial dedicated to the memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi near India Gate soon.

In a hard-hitting speech before the inauguration, PM Modi said delay by previous governments in the construction of the National War Memorial was an injustice to families of fallen soldiers. “UPA government failed soldiers. From Bofors to VVIP chopper deal, all the scams are pointing to one family. The long delay in building this war memorial is due to putting a family first and not India,” PM Modi said.

Names of the 25,942 soldiers who died in multiple conflicts after Independence have been engraved in gold on granite tablets, and placed on 16 ‘honour walls’ in two concentric circles named ‘Tyag Chakra’.