National war memorial: Defence ministry to honour kin of those killed in battle

The Defence Ministry Tuesday decided to honour the next of kin of battle casualties whose names are inscribed at the Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice) on a daily basis.

On the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage at the National War Memorial in India Gate on Tuesday.

Present on the occasion was Alka Ahuja, wife of late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who lost his life on May 27, 1999, during ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ and was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra. Ashrad Bibi, the wife of Late Subedar Mohd Shafi, who died during ‘Operation Rakshak’ in J&K on Jun 1, 2000, also paid homage at the National War Memorial.

The National War Memorial was dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year to honour Army personnel who were killed in various conflicts, CI/ CT operations, UN Peacekeeping operations and Humanitarian operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also gave his nod to increase the number of awards given to National Cadet Corps from existing 143 to 243, besides enhancement of cash incentives in various categories. In a statement, the defence ministry said the minister had also approved a substantial increase in DG’s commendations from the existing “102 to 200 NCC personnel”.