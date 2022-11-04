scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

National Tribal Dance Festival in Chhattisgarh extended till November 6

People can visit the food stalls offering regional and international cuisine and the booths set up by the transport, police and health departments.

Performances, competitions and display of folk culture has so far attarcted nearly 1 lakh people. (Photo: CMO Raipur)

The National Tribal Dance Festival at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, which was to be held from November 1 to 3, has been extended till November 6 on public request, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

With performances, competitions and displays of folk culture, the festival at Science College has so far attracted nearly 1 lakh people. Nearly 1,500 dancers from across India and countries like Mozambique, Mongolia, Tonga, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt arrived for the festival. The competitions were split into the categories of ‘traditional’ and ‘familial’ dances, and each troupe participated in both categories.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren too visited the festival.

Bhupesh Bhagel at the National Tribal Dance Festival held in Raipur, Chattisgarh. (Photo: CMO Raipur)

“On the demand of the public, the programme … has now been extended by three days,” said Baghel. “…You will be able to see the departmental development exhibition organised in the Science College ground and enjoy the fair and the food zone,” he added.

Dancers at the National Tribal Dance Festival which was held from November 1 to 3. (Photo: CMO Raipur)

“The objective of this festival is to protect the age-old traditions and rights of tribals and promote it across the world,” said Baghel on Tuesday, adding that modern notions about development have harmed tribal rights and impacted nature.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey, home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and culture minister Amarjeet Bhagat also attended the event, along with other members of the cabinet.

While the dance performances and competitions have ended, people can visit the various booths set up by the transport, police and health departments as well as the food stalls offering regional and international cuisine.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:16:06 am
