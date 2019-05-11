Toggle Menu
National Technology Day 2019: Will leverage technology for development, says PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/national-technology-day-pokharan-nuclear-tests-president-kovind-pm-modi-5722477/

National Technology Day 2019: Will leverage technology for development, says PM Modi

National Technology Day 2019: It is celebrated annually on May 11, the day on which India successfully test fired its first nuclear bombs in 1998. During the nuclear tests in Pokhran, five explosives were tested between May 11 and May 13.

National Technology Day: Will leverage technology for development, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

On the occasion of National Technology Day 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted the nation and remembered the achievements of the scientific community. President Kovind said India is committed to using technology to accelerate development and ensure every citizen has a dignified existence.

PM Modi said the hard work of the country’s scientists has always ensured a stronger and safer India. “May we continue leveraging the power of technology for national progress,” he said.

National Technology Day is celebrated annually on May 11, the day on which India successfully test fired its first nuclear bombs in 1998. During the nuclear tests in Rajasthan’s Pokhran, five explosives of the same nature were tested between May 11 and May 13, 1998.

Explained | An expert explains how Pokhran happened

Pokhran tests 1998, India nuclear tests, Anil Kakodar interview, nuclear scientist interview, Pokhran, Pokhran tests, India nuclear ability, nuclear power, Indian Express explained
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the test site in Pokhran with DRDO chief  APJ Abdul Kalam (left), and AEC Chairman and DAE Secretary R Chidambaram. (Express Archive)

The tests were conducted by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who had led the scientific team that made preparations for the tests. After Pokhran, Vajpayee had declared India a nuclear state — the sixth country in the world to join this league.

On National Technology Day Saturday, PM Modi also said, “The patriotism and farsightedness of Atal Ji and his team have a major role to play in the success of tests of 1998. Atal Ji’s unwavering faith in our scientists proved valuable during that crucial time. It also demonstrated the difference a strong political leadership makes.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IAF receives first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at Boeing facility in US
2 ITC chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away at 72
3 SpiceJet flight makes 'emergency' landing in Nagpur, passengers shifted to another plane after 8 hours