All 6 stanzas of National Song must before National Anthem when played together: MHA guidelines on Vande Mataram

All six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung before the National Anthem Jan Gana Man when both of them are to be played together, the Union Ministry has said in a order.

In the directive dated January 28, the home ministry notified first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it shall be sung on official functions. It takes approximately 3 minutes 10 seconds to sing the six stanzas of the song.

# When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first.

# All the six stanzas of the national song shall be sung or played before the national anthem.

# Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention.

# However, when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the National Song is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the National Song.

# The official version of the National Song shall be played accompanied by mass singing on occasions with the unfurling of the National Flag, on cultural occasions or ceremonial functions other than parades, and on the arrival of the President at any government or public function, among others. The singing of the National Song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments) accompanied by mass singing is desirable,

Story continues below this ad

# The tasks in school shall begin with the playing the National Song. School authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the National Song, National Anthem and promoting respect for the National Flag among students

# There should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the National Song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required.

# The National Song may be sung on occasions which, although not strictly ceremonial, are nevertheless invested with significance because of the presence of Ministers etc. The singing of the National Song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments) accompanied by mass singing is desirable.

# While t is not possible to give an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing (as distinct from playing) of the official version of the National Song can be permitted, there is no objection to the singing of the National Song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained.

Story continues below this ad

This year marks 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the Centre is celebrating the same.

–With inputs from PTI