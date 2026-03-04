National Safety Day in India 2026: Date, Theme, History, Celebrations, and Significance

National Safety Day in India 2026: It is celebrated on March 4 every year. (Image: Freepik)

National Safety Day 2026: India is observing National Safety Day today, Wednesday, March 4, to promote safety across industries and build a culture of accident prevention.

This year, in 2026, it is celebrating the 55th National Safety Week under the theme “Engage, Educate & Empower People to Enhance Safety“, highlighting the importance of active participation, continuous learning, and empowering individuals to build a proactive safety culture and minimise accidents.

The year 2026 holds special significance as the NSC celebrates about six decades of committed efforts in workplace safety, occupational health, and environmental conservation.

To promote ongoing safety awareness, the traditional National Safety Day and National Safety Week have been expanded to span the entire month, now designated as “National Safety Day (NSD)/National Safety Month (NSM)”.