National nutrition month: PM to hold ‘direct samvad’ with 24 lakh anganwadi, health workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a “direct samvad” with 24 lakh anganwadi and health workers next week and also some beneficiaries as part of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (national nutrition month) events.

Two ministries — Women and Child Development (WCD) and Health — are currently identifying themes for the conversation and success stories to be showcased before the PM.

Modi is expected to interact with 14-18 workers, and the ministries have been asked to “prepare” 24-30 participants.

Modi has earlier held several editions of direct samvad, including with beneficiaries of women self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

September is being observed as the nutrition month. The month-long campaign is meant to promote antenatal care, breastfeeding, fight anemia, convey messages about the importance of nutrition for girls and the right age of marriage, deliver messages about the importance of growth monitoring, and promote hygiene and sanitation.

Health Minister J P Nadda is also scheduled start a programme against anemia — anemia-mukt Bharat.

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has already held a videoconferencing meet with chief secretaries of states and principal secretaries of the Departments of Health and WCD on the PM’s interaction with frontline workers. According to a brief sent out by the Cabinet Secretariat, “The Direct Samvad will provide an opportunity to the frontline functionaries to share their experiences and success stories with the Prime Minister, by various activities being undertaken by them as part of POSHAN Abhiyan, especially as part of Rashtriya Poshan Maah and various schemes of Ministry of Health of Family Welfare).”

For the direct samvad, a venue with capacity of 150-200 people will be earmarked in each block. It will be connected to Delhi either through videoconferencing or one-way web case. Each state has to ensure there are at least two locations with such facility.

