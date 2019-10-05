National Medical Commission members to be chosen by draw of lots

Members of National Medical Commission (NMC) will be selected by a transparent, public draw of lots on October 14, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan told the media on Friday. The NMC will replace Medical Commission of India as the apex regulator of medical education.

The National Medical Commission Act, 2019 was notified in the official gazette on August 8, 2019 to constitute a National Medical Commission for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education, medical profession and medical institutions. It also provides for constitution of a Medical Advisory Council (MAC) to advise and make recommendations to the Commission. Part-time members of NMC will be chosen from the MAC.