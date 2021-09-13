scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
National-level shooter found dead at Mohali home

According to the police, Namanveer Singh Brar died by suicide at his residence

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
September 13, 2021 4:09:20 pm
Namanveer Singh Brar, Namanveer Singh Brar dead, shooter commits suicideBrar's family told The Indian Express they did not know why he could have taken the step.

A national-level shooter, Namanveer Singh Brar, was found dead in Mohali on Monday morning. According to the police, Brar died by suicide at his residence in Sector 71 of the city.

Brar’s family told The Indian Express they did not know why he could have taken the step. The post-mortem was conducted at civil hospital in Phase VI.

Further information is awaited.

