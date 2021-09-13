National-level shooter found dead at Mohali home

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A national-level shooter, Namanveer Singh Brar, was found dead in Mohali on Monday morning. According to the police, Brar died by suicide at his residence in Sector 71 of the city.
Brar’s family told The Indian Express they did not know why he could have taken the step. The post-mortem was conducted at civil hospital in Phase VI.
Further information is awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.