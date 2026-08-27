National Law School calls off 2026 convocation amid row over Chief Justice’s presence

NLSIU has called off its convocation scheduled for September 12. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru has called off its 2026 convocation that was earlier slated for September 12. The university cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the cancellation of the event.

Students who are graduating will now get their degrees in absentia. This means graduates will get their certificates without attending a physical convocation ceremony.

The cancellation came after the controversy over the students’ opposition to the CJI’s presence at the proposed convocation on September 12. Following this, the Bar Council of India had briefly stopped the enrolment process for NLSUI’s 2026 graduating class.

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After this, objections were raised by students and alumni regarding the planned attendance of Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the ceremony.