ISIS module: NIA arrests man from UP’s Meerut

The National Investigation Agency said Saturday it has made a fresh arrest from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India. The agency arrested a 24-year-old man named Muhammad Absar, another accused in the case.

They also conducted fresh searches at three locations in Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad in connection with the latest arrest. With the latest arrest, the NIA has nabbed 12 people so far in this connection.

On January 5, the NIA arrested a 21-year-old man named Mohammed Nayeem was arrested for supplying weapons to the module.

On December 26, the agency conducted raids after carrying out searches in 17 locations, wherein it claimed to have siezed a huge cache of arms and explosives. The recovered items included 25 kg explosive material, 150 rounds of live ammunition, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks, mobile phone circuits, remote control car triggering switch, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, three laptops, knife, 134 SIM cards, and Rs 7.5 lakh as cash.

The group allegedly had also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote controlled improvised explosive devices.