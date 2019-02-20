Grand welcome to those who praised Pakistan… is this your way to remember Pulwama martyrs: Congress to Modi on MBS

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether a “grand welcome” of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had praised Pakistan’s “anti-terror” efforts, was his way of remembering the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama attack.

“National interests v/s Modiji’s ‘hugplomacy’ breaking protocol, a grand welcome to those who pledged USD 20 billion to Pakistan and praised Pakistan’s ‘anti-terror’ efforts. Is it ur way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama,” Surjewala took to Twitter and asked in a video.

Surjewala urged Modi to “show courage” and ask MSB to retract his joint statement with Pakistan, which virtually rejects India’s demand for declaring Maulana Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.

‘National Interests’

Vs

‘Modiji’s Hugplomacy’ Our Statement:- pic.twitter.com/TxNoeCjZCc — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 20, 2019

“Is asking a terrorist to be designated as a terrorist, a politicisation of UN listings? Would you show courage to ask Saudi Arabia to undo their ‘Joint Statement’ with Pak virtually rejecting India’s demand for designating Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’?” he said.

Last night, PM Modi received Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, at the airport. A day after concluding his tour in Pakistan, the Crown Prince is in India on a less than 30-hour visit.

During his visit to Pakistan a day before, MBS said dialogue was the only way to resolve “outstanding issues” between India and Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion on Sunday.