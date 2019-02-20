Toggle Menu
Grand welcome to those who praised Pakistan… is this your way to remember Pulwama martyrs: Congress to Modi on MBShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/national-interests-v-s-modijis-hugplomacy-breaking-protocol-congress-on-modi-receiving-saudi-crown-prince-5592900/

Grand welcome to those who praised Pakistan… is this your way to remember Pulwama martyrs: Congress to Modi on MBS

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, from the airport. A day after concluding his tour in Pakistan, the Crown Prince travelled to India on a less than 30-hour visit.

pm narendra modi and Mohammad Bin Salman on terrorism, pulwama, india saudi ties
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday received Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport last night. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether a “grand welcome” of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had praised Pakistan’s “anti-terror” efforts, was his way of remembering the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama attack.

“National interests v/s Modiji’s ‘hugplomacy’ breaking protocol, a grand welcome to those who pledged USD 20 billion to Pakistan and praised Pakistan’s ‘anti-terror’ efforts. Is it ur way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama,” Surjewala took to Twitter and asked in a video.

Surjewala urged Modi to “show courage” and ask MSB to retract his joint statement with Pakistan, which virtually rejects India’s demand for declaring Maulana Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.

“Is asking a terrorist to be designated as a terrorist, a politicisation of UN listings? Would you show courage to ask Saudi Arabia to undo their ‘Joint Statement’ with Pak virtually rejecting India’s demand for designating Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’?” he said.

Last night, PM Modi received Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, at the airport. A day after concluding his tour in Pakistan, the Crown Prince is in India on a less than 30-hour visit.

Advertising

During his visit to Pakistan a day before, MBS said dialogue was the only way to resolve “outstanding issues” between India and Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion on Sunday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India, Saudi agree on need for increasing pressure on countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
2 Supreme Court to hear Ram temple case on February 26
3 Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies in Delhi hospital, president Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute