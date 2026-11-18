CLOSE ON the heels of the Quad leaders’ summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India and Japan are two “leading nations” of the region committed to maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, and securing their own national interests is best done by “helping partners to build strength” and deepen “reliable and trusted cooperation”.

Jaishankar, who was addressing the Raisina Dialogue in Tokyo, made these comments ahead of the 2+2 dialogue on Thursday between India and Japan at the level of Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar are in Japan for the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue from November 18 to November 19. The last round of the dialogue was held on August 20, 2024 in New Delhi.

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During the visit, the Ministers will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and the India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts from Japan, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, respectively.

Addressing the Raisina Dialogue in Tokyo, Jaishankar said, “As two leading nations of the region committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, India and Japan obviously have to secure their own national interests in this regard. But while encouraging the freedom of choice and promoting growth and stability, now. This is best done by helping partners to build strength and deepen the basis for reliable and trusted cooperation. And understandably, this is exactly what the India-Japan agenda is all about.”

This came at a time when US President Donald Trump is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen at the APEC meeting, and will hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Jaishankar gave the strategic context of the turbulent geopolitical climate and described that the current state of the world has five defining features.

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First, he said, were the “shocks to the international system”. “Its steady evolution through globalisation over multiple decades has now been subjected one after another to the Covid pandemic, two major conflicts, trade disruptions and economic volatility,” he said, referring to the wars in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war which have impacted global economy.

Second, he said, was “weaponisation and chokepoints as enduring realities”. “Whether it is resources or energy, market access or technology, or indeed even finance, every aspect of global economic activity has been more and more openly weaponised by relevant players. Chokepoints and gateways, whether physical or virtual, have similarly become subject to strategic agendas. The era of rules, norms and assumptions is unfortunately rapidly eroding,” he said, alluding to the Strait of Hormuz, Black Sea and South China.

Third, he said, was “greater risk-taking”. “We are noting behavioural traits as well that shape the direction of events. A mindset of extreme competition along with a temptation to translate leads into outcomes is permeating various domains.”

Fourth, he said, “de-risking and diversification” are the natural responses to these, especially of the major economies. “Our choices are shaped now less by cost and efficiency, and perhaps more dependent on reliability and multiplicity. New supply chains and new economic arrangements are starting to come into being. The dangers of over-concentration are increasingly being felt, with all of us either seeking alternatives or seeking some form of mitigation,” Jaishankar said.

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Fifth, he said, were “trusted partnerships as solutions”. “In such uncertain times, nations, as indeed enterprises put a much greater value on trusted partners and shorter supply chains. We are getting increasingly clear-eyed about the gaming of rules and ensuring that these are not utilized to the disadvantage of those who abide by it,” Jaishankar said.

Now, he said the Indo-Pacific offers a particular challenge because these five factors are very strongly imprinted on its landscape.

Talking about strategic ties between India and Japan, he said, “The global context now provides the most powerful logic to strengthen our respective national capacities and to expand and deepen cooperation in key domains. For each of us, the other is a complementary partner. We have never had a clash of interests and indeed, only congenial relations throughout history. Public perceptions of each other’s society has been consistently positive. And in democracies, also beyond partisan politics. There were never any serious obstacles to stronger bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, but perhaps until recently, no compelling reasons either. That is what is now changing.”

Crediting the political leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, which guides policies and encourages initiatives, he said, “A contemporary and informed understanding of the opportunities and potential that our ties can offer. It is only then that we can seriously address the issue of promoting economic security, which is probably the overriding priority today for both countries.”

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“Much has changed in our relationship over the last three decades. Our economic interactions have grown and our political understanding, I think, is very, very visible. Today, we are members of the Quad. In fact, I’m just coming out of a leaders’ level meeting yesterday evening in Manila. We are partners in the G4 initiative for reforming the United Nations and we participate in the East Asia Summit platforms. By expanding India-Japan ties, we will not only serve to stabilise and secure the Indo-Pacific but add an important pillar to an increasingly multi-polar Asia and a multipolar world.”