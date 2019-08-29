‘National interest might necessarily not be acceptable’: IAS officer who resigned over J&K clampdown

Kannan Gopinathan, a 2012-batch IAS officer hailing from Kerala, resigned from his post and stated that he did so in protest over “denial of freedom of expression to people in Jammu and Kashmir”. He held the post of secretary of important departments like power and non-conventional energy sources in Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In this interview, he elaborates on why he quit and future plans.

You said that the decision to quit the IAS was taken in the backdrop of the restriction imposed in Jammu & Kashmir after the dilution of Article 370? Could you elaborate?

My decision was not impulsive. It was an emotional decision because I felt strongly about something. And I wanted to speak out about it. The service that I was in (the IAS), and the rules governing it, did not allow me to express. I felt that it was important for me to speak freely. Therefore, the first thing was to get back the freedom. And for that, I thought it was appropriate for me to resign and get the freedom back. And with the freedom of the expression that I got, I wanted to raise the matter about how we are ignoring or conveniently not looking at the clampdown on the freedom of expression and liberty in Kashmir after the decision was taken by the government (on Article 370).

I want to abundantly make it clear that it is nothing to do with the government’s decision to dilute Article 370. The government has the legitimate right to take the administrative decision and the judiciary would judge the legitimacy of this decision in a democratic and a constitutional way. But even if you give an injection or a bitter pill to a child for betterment, does not that child have the right to cry. Is it right to stifle that right to cry? We need to listen; you may have different ways to tackle that anguish or whatever might be that emotion – but it is important to let them express that emotion. This is my perception.

There are other issues concerning the country. But why did you voice your concern only when it came to J&K and restriction imposed in the Valley?

There are many issues. It is classic question: what about x issue or a y issue. A person cannot feel strongly about all the issues for various reasons. Freedom expression is something I have always felt strongly about. It is not just about J&K. Here I could not accept that in this era, when such a strong resilient democracy like our country, is somehow trying to do something, which is in national interest, but the means adopted – or to extend that national interest might necessarily not be acceptable.

Now that you have quit the IAS ? What next? How do plan to take up the issue relating to freedom of expression?

Yesterday, I read the Press Council of India affidavit (filed in the Supreme Court that it backs media freedom). The governments always want to do x or y. And that is fine. But what are the other institutions in the democracy reacting to that government’s decision? And that is why we separate institutions in our democracy. Not all of us are part of the government. I was actually part of the government. So that is a legitimate question that why should you feel? But if you are not part of the government, it is the basic duty to find out the truth, however bitter it is. So that it reaches the public. We are mature democracy, where we know how to react to dissent and anguish.

How have your batch-mates in the IAS reacted to your decision?

It has always been like this : my friends and colleagues, both inside and outside the IAS, whether they agree or disagree, we always have respected each other’s decision. While they may agree or disagree, most them have been supportive of the decision because it is a personal decision about something I feel strongly about.

You have served in the sensitive areas of the North East. As a district magistrate, you must have faced situations of protests and restrictions?

As a district magistrate, of course, your role is control the protests. And contain any violence. But never curtail any freedom of expression. We have to differentiate this. At times, we tend to mix this. And District Magistrates are trained and know how to differentiate this. The violence part needs to be curbed. The peaceful protest is a fundamental right. That is how we earned this country. How can we let that go. Personally, of course, I have faced situation of protests. And we have managed also. Thankfully, in North East in Mizoram, where I served, had its own history, but was peaceful.

Can you elaborate on the factual position regarding the showcause notice issued against you by the government?

There are two things. Also, I want to comment, as to why it is happening also. First, there was notice that was given to me during the election time by the administrator and which was referred to the election commission. These can be corroborated by the documents. The ECI had asked the notice to be withdrawn by the administrator and to interfere with official involved in the election. It is not appropriate to give a notice to returning officer, when he is conducting the election. That is the first part. And after elections, I was moved out and the memo had come.

The memo, which had the showcause notice, had five points. One, that there was delay in putting up a file. Second, I did not apply for the Prime Minister’s Excellence Award. Third, I did not submit a tour note. Fourth, the flood relief work that I had gone to Kerala and done and regarding an underground tabling project for which the time-line was July 2019, but memo asked why did not complete it by July 2018. The fifth was regarding why a file was moved to the Chairman directly and not through the advisor. And anybody who has administrative experience would understand that it was frivolous. But I had replied. And after the reply, on August 5, I was given additional responsibilities of Smart Cities and Urban development.

That matter was pretty much over. But I want to say that if a person says something – there are two-three ways people respond to it. One is by name calling. Second is attack the person; he can be attacked by his past or his future – and you add motives. That is where most of discourse has been. Third is whataboutery. I am personally not worried about it. But it is important for us to tell that this probably is not a good way to engage in a discourse.

Will you plunge into politics?

Right now I felt this is important. But I honestly have not thought what to do next. I would like to take some time. One thing is clear that I would want to remain connected with the public. I would look for an opportunity there. And why should anybody be against joining politics. Whether I join politics is not relevant, but young people should not create an impression (that) it is a bad thing (to join politics). I would just like to say that all those preparing for the IAS, that this is an exam I would like to write ten times; just to get the opportunity that it gives to learn. My decision is on a particular issue, which I felt very strongly about. While that is the personal decision, the IAS aspirants, should prepare well and get into the service – but always remember why you get into the service.