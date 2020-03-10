National Infrastructure Pipeline: Include inputs from local MPs in DPRs, suggest 2 House panels

BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav head the two committees. BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav head the two committees.

At least two Parliamentary Standing Committees have recommended that inputs should be sought from local MPs for preparation of any detailed project report (DPR) of infrastructure projects after the Centre last year unveiled the Rs 100 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline — the government’s spending push in the sector — over the next five years.

The suggestions came months after a few MPs, during the Winter Session, demanded that inputs from respective Parliamentarians be taken while preparing DPRs for better implementation.

In its report presented in Parliament last week, the Standing Committee on Water Resources said, “The Committee note that National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has been launched on 31st December 2019… The States have started submitting Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to be included under NIP. In this context, the Committee are of the view that based on the past experience regarding preparation of DPRs of any projects, there have been numerous issues that arise due to not properly taking into account the area-specific needs with which the local elected Representatives… are expected to be well conversant… the Committee urge the Department (of Drinking Water and Sanitation) to take all necessary steps to have inputs from local MPs at the DPR preparation stage for better implementation of the Scheme.”

The Committee, headed by the BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, examined Demand for Grants (2020-21) of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS). “The Committee would like to be apprised of the measures taken in this regard.”

According to the report, water and sanitation projects worth Rs 3,61,810 crore have been included under the rural infrastructure component of the NIP for FY 2019-25. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled NIP on December 31, 2019.

Another committee echoed similar views. In its report to Parliament last week, the Standing Committee on Rural Development said, “It is pragmatic that the view and opinions of the concerned Member be solicited and taken into consideration while sanctioning any project or preparing any DPR for the concerned constituency.”

“…The DoRD (Department of Rural Development) is strongly urged to devise mechanism in such a way to ensure greater participation of the MPs in the implementation of schemes in their respective constituencies for better progress of the schemes,” said the Committee headed by Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav.

