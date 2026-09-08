Rs 99 lakh subsidy row: Horticulture board freezes applications under 2 schemes

The National Horticulture Board (NHB), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, has temporarily suspended acceptance of fresh applications for grant of clearance (GoC) under two schemes for one month, effective September 4. The development comes days after the board amended guidelines of a scheme, under which a Union minister and a serving central government secretary’s relative availed subsidies for cucumber farms.

The NHB issued a circular on September 3 stating that no new GoC applications will be accepted for a month for the Scheme for Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management of Horticulture Produce (Scheme 1) and Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme for Construction/Expansion/ Modernization of Cold Storages (Scheme 2).

The Indian Express had reported on June 27 that Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and the wife, mother, and son of IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar, who is currently serving as the secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, availed subsidy under the first scheme.

Following the Express investigation, Choudhary returned Rs 99 lakh subsidy to NHB. The government subsequently changed the scheme guidelines, with effect from August 21.

What the circular says

“In order to facilitate the orderly implementation of the revised guidelines, including necessary verification of pending cases and updation of the online application system, it has been decided to temporarily suspend the receipt of fresh applications for Grant of Clearance (GoC) under Scheme No. 1 and Scheme No. 2 of NHB Schemes for a period of one month with effect from 4.9.2026. During the above period, the online facility for submission of fresh GoC applications under the aforesaid Schemes shall remain temporarily unavailable,” reads the NHB circular, approved by the “competent authority”.

The GoC is mandatory for the applicant to avail the credit-linked back-ended subsidy for the project under the NHB schemes.

“This temporary suspension shall apply only to the submission of fresh GoC applications. The cases already submitted to NHB prior to the commencement of the temporary suspension shall continue to be dealt with in accordance with the applicable provisions of the revised scheme guidelines and other instructions issued by NHB from time to time,” the circular clarified. It added that the date for resumption of receipt of fresh GoC applications would be notified by the NHB.

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What is the scheme?

The Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post-Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops Scheme is aimed at promoting commercial farming (for profit) of horticultural crops on a large scale.

The crops that fall under the scheme are capsicum, cucumber, and tomato, and eight varieties of flowers including rose, lilium and chrysanthemum. The scheme offers a maximum subsidy of 50 per cent, capped at Rs 1 crore per family, of the project cost.

On August 21, the government revised the scheme’s guidelines by changing the definition of ‘family’ and barring holders of constitutional posts, serving ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, district panchayat chiefs and government employees from availing financial assistance under NHB schemes.

The ‘family’ definition was revised to comprise “the applicant’s spouse, father, mother, sons and daughters.” As per the old guidelines, the term ‘family’ was defined as “the husband, wife, and dependent minor children.”