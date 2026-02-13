National Highways toll charges revised from Feb 15 – here’s what it means for commuters

National Highways toll rates cut: The central government has revised toll charges on National Highways (NH) across the country with effect from February 15, following amendments to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Under the revised rules, when a National Expressway is not operational end-to-end, toll will be levied only on the completed stretch at the lower rate applicable to National Highways.

“For users of National Expressways that are only partially operational, the Government of India has notified an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” the MoRTH said in a statement.