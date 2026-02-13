National Highways toll charges revised from Feb 15 – here’s what it means for commuters
National Highways toll charges cut: This new rule will remain valid for up to one year from the date the amendment comes into force, or until the Expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.
National Highways toll rates cut: The central government has revised toll charges on National Highways (NH) across the country with effect from February 15, following amendments to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Under the revised rules, when a National Expressway is not operational end-to-end, toll will be levied only on the completed stretch at the lower rate applicable to National Highways.
“For users of National Expressways that are only partially operational, the Government of India has notified an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” the MoRTH said in a statement.
At present, the user fees on National Expressways are charged at a rate 25 per cent higher than those on regular NHs for the completed stretch, as these access-controlled corridors offer faster, seamless and more comfortable travel. This higher fee is levied on the operational section even if the expressway is not open end-to-end.
National Highways toll fee
However, under the new provision, when a National Expressway is not opened end to end, the toll fee will be charged for the completed length at a lower rate as applicable for the National Highway Section under National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
In a statement, the MoRTH said: “The amendment is aimed at promoting use of the National Expressways to encourage users to travel through the opened stretches that will help in decongesting the existing National Highway routes parallel to the Expressways, enabling faster movement of logistics and passengers as well as reduction in pollution due to traffic congestion on old National Highways.”
This new rule will remain valid for up to one year from the date the amendment comes into force, or until the Expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier, it said.
